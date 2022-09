All Indiana

Actress Jonetta Kaiser talks starring in ‘Vampire Academy,’ giving back to community, more

Jonetta Kaiser stars in “Vampire Academy,” a series streaming on NBC Peacock.

She joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss the new show, the show’s diversity compared to the books, giving back to underprivileged youth, her past experience in the STEM industry, and more.

“Vampire Academy” premieres this Thursday, September 15 on Peacock.