Actress Paula Andrea Placido talks joining ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ cast for season 3

“Generation Q” continues to follow “The L Word’s” cast of characters as they struggle with secrets, old scars and new flames on their search for “the one.”

This series has some big names attached to it: Jennifer Beals, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy, and even Rosie O’Donnell.

New episodes of The L Word: Generation Q season three premieres on SHOWTIME and stream on-demand on Fridays.