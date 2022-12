All Indiana

Actress Vivica Fox talks starring in ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ alongside Ashanti, Mel B, Ashanti, more

“A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” premieres on Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

It stars Vivica A. Fox, Ashanti, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small and Mel B.

It’s executive produced by Idris Elba and Ana Garanito for Green Door Pictures along with Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine for Blue Ice Pictures.