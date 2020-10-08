Adrenaline Family Adventure Park in Fishers adds 25,000 square feet to facility

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Adrenaline Family Adventure Park has doubled its size to 50,000 square feet and added activities to its indoor facility of fun.

The park already featured a foam pit, dodge ball, open trampoline jumping and a warrior course will have a dozen new attractions. Watch the video to see News 8’s Randall Newsome try the “Wipe Out” during Wednesday’s “All Indiana.”

Adrenaline Family Adventure Park will be celebrating the added 25,000 square footage of guest space with a special grand opening. “Adrenaline Rush” on Saturday will show visitors the new attractions area with help from a live band. After that a live DJ will take over with the Adrenaline Rush Glow Party.

The live band plays from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, and the DJ will keep the celebration going from 7-10 p.m.

The park also runs with a mission of supporting local charitable organizations, including The Mustard Seed of Central Indiana, and giving back to help out local people in need. Park organizers invite people “of all ages and fitness levels” to enjoy the park’s attractions and the grand opening party. They are also offering a special offer for those planning to attend. Click here for more information.