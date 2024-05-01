Aesculapian Medical Society: Creating community for Black doctors, patients

The Aesculapian Medical Society (AMS) is thrilled to share details regarding the upcoming NMA Region IV Conference, scheduled to take place from May 17-19.

This gathering promises to be an enriching experience, providing a platform for medical professionals to engage in dialogue, share insights, and foster collaboration.

The NMA Region IV Conference brings together Black doctors and patients to build a strong community.

Through sessions, workshops, and networking, attendees share knowledge and support each other.

The conference also works on tackling healthcare disparities and making sure Black patients get fair access to quality care.

Be sure to visit the Aesculapian Medical Society website for more information!