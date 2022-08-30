All Indiana

Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month

by: Tierra Carpenter
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply.

The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana.

Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss their tour.  

You can see the duo performing at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN on Friday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. and at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, IN on Saturday, October 1.

