Album cover artist featured in Fishers City Hall exhibit

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hugh Syme, an artist known for making some of the most iconic album covers in music history, is being featured in Fishers.

Syme’s work Is displayed at the art gallery at Fishers City Hall through March.

Syme is a painter, illustrator and graphic artist originally from Canada, but he now calls Indiana home. He is best known for his work with music artists, from the band Rush to singer, Celine Dion.

“I’ve found in recent gallery shows that people show up expecting the music art to be front and center only to find to be just as engaged by my other work, my personal body of work, so thats been gratifying,” Syme said.

The art gallery at Fishers City Hall is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. The city’s arts council will host a virtual reception for Syme on March 19.

