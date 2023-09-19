Search
Alexis Rogers launches non-profit organization, ‘Lisa’s Girls’

Alexis launches “Lisa’s Girls” non-profit

by: Divine Triplett
Lisa’s Girls, a non-profit organization co-founded by Alexis Rogers, stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment.

The organization’s mission is crystal clear: to nurture leadership skills through the wholesome development of life skills.

Lisa’s Girls embodies a commitment to fostering resilience, independence, and confidence in young women, laying the foundation for a brighter and more promising future.

Stay tuned for more updates on this inspirational initiative, where every girl has the opportunity to thrive and make a difference.

Be sure to check out Alexis Rogers’s social media platforms for more information about this impactful organization.

Her passion for community and encouraging young girls is evident in the work she’s doing through Lisa’s Girls.

