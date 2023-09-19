Alexis Rogers launches non-profit organization, ‘Lisa’s Girls’

Lisa’s Girls, a non-profit organization co-founded by Alexis Rogers, stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment.

The organization’s mission is crystal clear: to nurture leadership skills through the wholesome development of life skills.

Lisa’s Girls embodies a commitment to fostering resilience, independence, and confidence in young women, laying the foundation for a brighter and more promising future.

Her passion for community and encouraging young girls is evident in the work she’s doing through Lisa’s Girls.