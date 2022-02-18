All Indiana

Alison Arngrim tells all in new memoir, talks playing Nellie Oleson on ‘Little House on The Prairie’

Do you remember the character Nellie Oleson from “Little House on the Prairie”?

Alison Arngrim played the nasty role so well that her character is still one of the most hated people in the history of network television. She was rich, spoiled, entitled and just plain mean.

In Arngrim’s memoir, “Confessions of a Prairie B****: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated” she tells all, detailing the nightmare she faced of viewers confusing her with her character. She also has a one-woman show by a similar name that she has performed across the world.

She joined us today to share how she takes pride in the fact that so many people enjoyed hating her, how she didn’t fall into the same trap of many other child stars and how she continues to amuse audiences in her many film, television and stage appearances.

Alison, you have not fallen into the same trap that many child stars have. You continue to amuse audiences in your many film television and stage appearances.