All about comedian Akeem Woods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our next guest is coming out the cellar to hang with us in the WISH-TV studios. You may recognize him. He was a semi-finalist on StandUp NBC, and has been seen on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. He also was on the Late Late Show with James Corden and season two of Pause on HBO. His resume doesn’t stop there. He’s also a regular on Godfrey’s in Godfrey We Trust and Lip Service with Angela Yee. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome comedian Akeem Woods.