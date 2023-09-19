Search
All Indiana Artist: 4Cast Band performs ‘No Problems’

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready for an electrifying showcase of talent as All Indiana artist 4Cast Band takes the stage.

This dynamic ensemble, comprised of the exceptionally talented Alvin Hester, Jr., Carl Harris, Jr., and Shaq Diesel, is set to deliver a show-stopping performance that will leave you wanting more.

Their original composition, “No Problems,” is sure to captivate the audience with its soulful melodies and powerful lyrics.

So, what are you waiting for?

Tune in to the full interview above to witness the magic of these Indiana artists as they bring their unique blend of music to life on stage, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment.

