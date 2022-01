All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Alaina Renae.

Her debut album hit number four on the Billboard Heatseekers charts.

She has a gospel heritage expertly woven throughout her soulful sound.

It’s amazing that such a powerful voice can emanate from such a petite frame.

Watch the video above to see her perform her song, “Loving.”

For more information visit:

Facebook.com/Alainarenaemusic

Instagram.com/alainarenaemusic