All Indiana Artist: Alaina Renae

With her debut album soaring to number four on the Billboard Heatseekers charts, she commands attention with her remarkable talent.

Rooted in a gospel heritage that infuses her soulful sound, her music resonates with depth and authenticity.

Despite her petite frame, her voice captivates audiences with its sheer power and emotional resonance.

