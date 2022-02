All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Audwynn Newman shows of paintings, shares how you can create art at home

Today’s All Indiana Artist is a painter.

With his brush, Audwynn Newman, captures people and places in ways photographs can’t.

His art makes a connection with his subject, and his style of reminiscent of graphic novels, perhaps because he used to work with DC Comics and Marvel.

He joined us today with a few pieces of his work and shared a painting idea that anyone can do at home.

All you need is a small lap board, blank cork board, a few tubes of paint, a sharpie and some brushes.