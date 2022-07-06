All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: B Thompson

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s All Indiana Artist was a child prodigy. By age 9, B Thompson had mastered several instruments even though he suffered hearing loss in his right ear. From child prodigy to internet sensation, his music has taken social media by storm with more than 1-hundred-million views.

He’s performed across the country, and right here in Indy, playing the national anthem at many Pacers games. His fans include Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, and Cardi B.

Today he performed his song Irresistible on the saxophone.

You can learn more about B Thompson here and listen to his music here.

