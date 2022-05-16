All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Barcode Pony

by: Tierra Carpenter
Today’s All Indiana Artists have combined Rock, Rap and R&B to create a totally unique sound.

They are champions for mental health, and they are passionate about the Indy music scene. Their mantra is to embrace whatever makes you weird and creative.

They joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to perform their song “Chill Out.”

For more information, visit:

Instagram – @barcodepony_ | 

Facebook – Barcode Pony and our Center Stage Facebook livestream link: facebook.com/CenterStageVintageGuitars/videos/960923937832947

TikTok – @barcodepony

Email – barcodepony317@gmail.com

