All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Brett Wiscons performs ‘Late Bloomer’

Today’s All Indiana Artist Brett Wiscons grew up in Plymouth, Indiana and is now based here in Indy.

He has a brand new album out that his Kickstarter backers helped to finance, and from that album, one song now appears on the soundtrack of the new “NASCAR Heat 5” video game on Xbox and PlayStation.

Wiscons is a road warrior and has shared the stage with Jon Bon Jovi, Jimmy Buffet, Darius Rucker, Katie Perry and Hootie and the Blowfish among so many others.

Wednesday he joined us on “All Indiana” to perform his song, “Late Bloomer.”

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: facebook.com/BrettWisconsMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/brettwiscons

YouTube: youtube.com/user/themichaelsmusic1

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/6wpH2be5johxKNLwIBs6WN

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/user-353845041/sets/the-heineken-sessions-deluxe