All Indiana Artist: Buffy Ramoux

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Buffy Ramoux.

She came to us from Anderson where she was raised in a musical family, and she’s also a skilled singer, pianist and drummer.

At age 25, she began writing music for the lesbian community and sang in a duo “Ramoux Gang.”

Now, five years later, she just released her first solo EP titled “Hi Buffy.”

Watch the video above to learn more about her and to see the full performance of her song, “A Band Hand” from today.