All Indiana Artist: Catch ‘Slow Joy’ at the Hi-Fi

Get ready for an exciting night of music at the Hi-Fi! Headlining tonight is the band Slow Joy, featuring Esteban Flores, Grant Miller, and Travis Haile. These talented musicians are set to deliver a fantastic performance.

Tonight, the guys from Slow Joy will give a preview of their upcoming EP, “Mi Amigo Slow Joy.” This new EP will be released on Friday, and tonight’s show is a special sneak peek. Fans can expect to hear some of the new tracks live for the first time.

