All Indiana Artist: Eli Lev

Eli Lev performs ‘We Need a Bigger Bus’

by: Dylan Hodges
Singer Eli Lev is known for spreading a message of unity through his music. With a commanding vocal presence, he aims to bring people together, one song at a time. Eli Love has deep roots in Indiana, having attended graduate school in Bloomington and earning both his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Indiana University.

His musical style blends influences from various regions, including folk and harmonica from his East Coast upbringing in Maryland, and mandolin and fiddle from his time in the Midwest. His experience teaching in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona also introduced him to the native flute, which he incorporates into his music.

Eli Lev believes that music is a universal language that connects people across different backgrounds. He has traveled extensively, performing in places like Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, where he has absorbed diverse musical influences.

Lev is set to perform at “Be Here Now” in Muncie, Indiana, where he will showcase his unique blend of sounds. His performance will feature “We Need a Bigger Bus,” a single from his latest EP, “Present Journey.”

Love’s music aims to connect people from all walks of life, and his performances reflect this inclusive approach, inviting everyone to join in and enjoy the experience.

