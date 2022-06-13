All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Heather Hobbs

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Heather Hobbs.

She’s a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll with a touch of R&B and pop!

Hobbs started singing when she was eight years old and hasn’t looked back since.

You may have seen her on talent shows and on stage across Indiana. She released her first single, “Independent Ladies,” as a tribute to her mother who has been her biggest supporter.

Monday on “All Indiana” she performed her new song, “Keep Your Head Up High.”

Watch the video above to see her performance.

For more information click here and visit:

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/2qmHuO0a79Ty3reR1LSbPV

Instagram: @iamheatherhobbs

Facebook: facebook.com/iamheatherhobbs