All Indiana Artist: Jason DeVore performs ‘Count Me In’

Authority Zero frontman Jason Devore will be performing in Shelbyville tonight as part of the Punk Rock Saves Lives event, alongside fellow artists Russ Baum and his band Meager Kings. The event aims to support the mission of Punk Rock Saves Lives, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and bone marrow donations.

Devore, whose band Authority Zero is celebrating its 30th anniversary, discussed the balance between his long-standing group and his solo work. While Authority Zero is known for its high-energy punk rock sound, Devore’s solo project offers a more singer-songwriter approach with a mellow tone. He explained how this dual focus allows him to explore different musical styles and connect with a diverse audience.

Devore’s solo album, Till the Voice Goes Out, released earlier this year, reflects his journey and growth as an artist. The album, which includes singles like “Turn It Off” and “I’m on a Beach,” showcases a different side of Devore’s musical talent.

The event tonight at Capone’s Speakeasy in Shelbyville promises an evening of music with a purpose, supporting Punk Rock Saves Lives and their ongoing efforts to help those in need. Devore emphasized the importance of the cause, noting his personal connection through his brother-in-law, Russ, and their shared commitment to making a difference through music.

For more information on the event and how to become a bone marrow donor, visit the Punk Rock Saves Lives website.