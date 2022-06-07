All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: JermaniMuzic

Today’s All Indiana Artist, JermaniMuzic, is a singer, songwriter and hip-hop performer.

She’s also an entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

She grew up on the east side of Indianapolis and has been around music all her life.

She also has a graceful stage presence and unique songwriting skills.

You may recognize her from opening up for major artists like Twista, YungBlu, 42deugg, Tink, Jay holiday and Pastor Troy.

Today she performed her song “Trust” live on “All Indiana.”

For more information, visit JermaniMuzic on all social media.