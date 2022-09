All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: John Boyle

Singer-songwriter known for his smoky vocals and intricate guitar work is “All Indiana” artist, John Boyle.

Boyle has toured from Nashville to Chicago and Austin to New York City. He will be opening for Jimmie Vaughan Friday at the Tarkington in Carmel.

Monday on “All Indiana” he performed “Soul Driven.”

