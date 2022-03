All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Kara Cole

You may remember today’s All Indiana Artist, Kara Cole, from when she performed here as a duo called “Keller and Cole” a few months ago.

She made a return appearance today as a solo act.

Cole is releasing several new tracks in the coming months that are a mixture of Americana, country and folk music.

Today she performed her song, “3 Weeks.”

For more information visit:

facebook.com/KaraCole85

instagram.com/karacole