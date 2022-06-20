All Indiana Artist: Keiston

All Indiana

by: Tierra Carpenter
Today’s All Indiana Artist is Keiston.

He was born and raised right here in Indianapolis, and his passion for singing has been around as long as he has.

The first voices to inspire him were those he heard in Church, along with Chaka Khan.

Outside of singing, Keiston is also a director, actor and screenwriter. 

He says his biggest goal in life is to be happy, and he doesn’t plan on spending the rest of his life in Indianapolis.

For more from Keiston visit his social media:

Instagram:  @Keiston_

Youtube: KeistonOfficial

Facebook: Keiston Drake

