All Indiana Artist: Keller & Cole

Today’s All Indiana Artists, “Keller & Cole,” are making a return trip to the “All Indiana” studio today.

They are an indie folk and American duo and their songs share profound lyrics and catchy hooks and harmonies.

You’ve heard them on FM radio and opening for some big name artists.

You can see them performing at the Palladium on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. during a series of livestream concerts and tickets are “pay what you can,” starting at $5 for the in-person show and free for the livestream show.

Today the duo performed their song, “Love, Drunk, Alchemy.” Watch the video above for their full performance.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: facebook.com/kellerandcole

Twitter: twitter.com/kellerandcole

Instagram: instagram.com/kellerandcole

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCnzZ

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/3OQcz

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/user-25733669