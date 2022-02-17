All Indiana Artist: Kelsi Marie

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Kelsi Marie.
She was discovered after a video of her singing Etta James’ song “At Last” caught the attention of the music industry.
She’s a singer-songwriter and often performs freestyle as well.
Her music also reflects her very strong faith as she got her start singing in schools and church choirs.
Today she performed her song, “Tiny But Mighty.”
For more information visit:
Twitter: @kelsimariemusic
Facebook: facebook.com/kelsimariemusic317
Instagram: @kelsimariemusic
For bookings and additional information, contact sidviciousjamz@gmail.com