All Indiana Artist: Keya Benberry

Today’s All Indiana Artist Keya Benberry is returning for an encore.

Her music style is upbeat and feel-good with some hints of hip hop.

She’s the lead singer of the local group “The Unit Band” and her greatest joy is hearing other local artists perform her original songs.

You can see her performing on Friday, April 22 at Memories Bar and Grill, and at The Vogue.

Today she performed her song, “Those Days.”

For more from Keya, visit facebook.com/keya.m.benberry.