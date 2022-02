All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Keya Benberry

Today’s All Indiana Artist Keya Benberry is a singer-songwriter from Indianapolis who is the lead singer of the popular local group, “The Unit Band.”

Her music style is upbeat and feel-good with hints of hip-hop.

Live performances are where she really shines, and she joined us today to perform her song, “Whole New World.”

For more from Keya, visit facebook.com/keya.m.benberry.