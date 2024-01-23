All Indiana Artist: Living Dream performs ‘Your Favorite Song

Stephen Orban and Kayla Pappas, the dynamic duo behind Living Dream, are set to entertain listeners with their studio performance of “Your Favorite Song.”

Their musical collaboration reflects a harmonious blend of talent and creativity.

To stay updated on their musical journey and explore more of their compositions, be sure to check out Living Dream on Instagram and Spotify.

These platforms offer a glimpse into the duo’s artistic expression, providing fans with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the soundscapes created by Stephen and Kayla.