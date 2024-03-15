All Indiana Artist: Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters get that country and Americana music needs a shake-up now and then.

They know it’s like tearing down a building to build something new.

“Heavy Denim” is their latest album, breaking free from the usual roots music style.

During the pandemic, Dittmeier saw that things would change. Instead of trying to go back to how things were, they decided to try something different.

They ditched their old sound and added new stuff like drum machines and synths.

“Heavy Denim” is like other albums that changed their sound, like Dire Straits’ synth-heavy country or Alabama Shakes’ switch to indie-rock.

It’s all about trying new things and pushing the limits of music genres.

Tune into the full interview above to hear “Save Me From Myself.”