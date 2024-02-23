All Indiana Artist: Nora Reese

An Indiana artist, just 17 years old from Fortville, exudes a soulful sound that belies their age.

With a depth and resonance that captivates listeners, this talented student showcases a musical maturity beyond her years.

Through her artistry, she brings a unique perspective and heartfelt emotion to their work, promising to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

