All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Reggie Foster

No one walks away feeling unsatisfied by today’s All Indiana Artist, Reggie Foster.

He’s a sax player who has taken jazz and gospel into an unapologetic musical revival.

He’s performed with Jennifer Hudson at the 2020 Democratic National Convention and been a featured performer alongside smooth jazz legends Rick Braun and Peter White.

Foster is always accepting new challenges and coming out a winner. He’s also from Gary, Indiana.

For more information visit, RFJMUSICQUEST.COM.