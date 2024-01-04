Search
All Indiana Artist: Sadie Johnson

We are thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented Sadie Johnson to our studio.

She joined us to discuss her latest EP, “Natural Distractions.”

We were lucky enough to see her perform it live!

The recognition of her artistry extends beyond our platform.

Seasoned music journalist Seth Johnson says her song is one of the top 15 tracks by independent artists that demand attention.

As a versatile musician, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Sadie Johnson embodies a unique and compelling voice in the indie music scene.

To delve deeper into the sonic world she creates, explore more about Sadie Johnson’s music journey on her website.

