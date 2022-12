All Indiana

All Indiana artist: Skypp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s “All Indiana” artist, Skypp, started receiving attention in in 2011 with more than a half-million streams of his music on SoundCloud. Skypp joined “All Indiana” to discuss his journey throughout his career, and new music.

Since the start of his career, he’s toured with Babyface and shared the stage with DMX, DJ Quik, and many more! Skypp recently dropped a new album called “SORRY 4 MY TRAUMA.”

