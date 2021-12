All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Spenser

Today’s All Indiana Artist, Spenser, is just 16 years old and has been singing her whole life.

She started performing in middle school and began writing songs after teaching herself guitar.

She also plays drums, ukulele and piano!

She joined us today to perform her song, “Six Minutes in Georgia.”

For more information:

Instagram: @spensersings

Facebook: spensersings

Tiktok: spenserburden