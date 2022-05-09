All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Taylor Hall

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s All Indiana Artist Taylor Hall is a voice for her generation.

Not only as an R&B and pop musician, but as an activist she was a leader in the peaceful protests of George Floyd’s death in Indy back in 2020.

Her first single was “I Can’t Breathe,” which she performed at the Indiana State Capitol during a sit-in, and she recently released her single “Lonely Again” ahead of her upcoming EP, “Happy it Happened.”

It’s loaded with colorful and charismatic songs that explore the emotions of love.

Today she performed her song, “Unfolding” for us.

For more information visit:

TheTaylorHall.com

Instagram: Tay.mamba

Twitter: @Mamatay

Facebook: Taylor Hall

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Summerlike temps through midweek

Weather Blog /

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old woman in Elkhart County

Indiana News /

Auburn sports park developers withdraw motion to dismiss lawsuit

Inside INdiana Business /

Caught on camera: Nearly 50 shots fired during brazen midday shootout

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.