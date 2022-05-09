All Indiana

Today’s All Indiana Artist Taylor Hall is a voice for her generation.

Not only as an R&B and pop musician, but as an activist she was a leader in the peaceful protests of George Floyd’s death in Indy back in 2020.

Her first single was “I Can’t Breathe,” which she performed at the Indiana State Capitol during a sit-in, and she recently released her single “Lonely Again” ahead of her upcoming EP, “Happy it Happened.”

It’s loaded with colorful and charismatic songs that explore the emotions of love.

Today she performed her song, “Unfolding” for us.

For more information visit:

TheTaylorHall.com

Instagram: Tay.mamba

Twitter: @Mamatay

Facebook: Taylor Hall