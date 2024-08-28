Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All Indiana Artist: The Royal Prince

ALL INDIANA HOLLYWOOD

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

“The Royal Prince” (aka Ian Demontrio), a Lafayette, IN native, and trumpet player Jim VanSlambrook joined us to showcase their talent.

“The Royal Prince” performed two songs and shared stories about his notable performances alongside big names like Cardi B and Migos.

It was an exciting opportunity to hear from local Indiana artists who have made their mark in the music world.

Their performances highlighted their unique style and connection to the local music scene.

ALL INDIANA LA FIESTA

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fine arts fair in downtown...
Multicultural News /
Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair coming...
All Indiana /
14th Annual Indiana Women’s Running...
All Indiana /
IndyGo buses to make significant...
Local News /
Franciscan Health hosting flu and...
Local News /
Crews work to restore power...
News /
Deputies search scrapyards for bronze...
Indiana News /
Indy man sentenced to over...
Crime Watch 8 /