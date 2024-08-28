All Indiana Artist: The Royal Prince

“The Royal Prince” (aka Ian Demontrio), a Lafayette, IN native, and trumpet player Jim VanSlambrook joined us to showcase their talent.

“The Royal Prince” performed two songs and shared stories about his notable performances alongside big names like Cardi B and Migos.

It was an exciting opportunity to hear from local Indiana artists who have made their mark in the music world.

Their performances highlighted their unique style and connection to the local music scene.