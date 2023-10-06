Search
All Indiana Artist: Wayne Pennington

Wayne Pennington performs "Train Song"

by: Divine Triplett
Indiana’s very own Wayne Pennington is here to serenade us with his mesmerizing performance of “Train Song.”

Wayne’s passion for music shines through every note he plays and every word he sings, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

To dive deeper into Wayne’s musical journey and catch all the latest updates on his performances and releases, make sure to check out his website at WaynePenningtonMusic.com.

Wayne Pennington is a true gem in the Indiana music scene, and “Train Song” is a beautiful testament to his extraordinary talent.

