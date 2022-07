All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Ylah Amore

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s All Indiana Artist says “music is the flow of the soul. Once you catch it, there’s nothing that can break it.” She’s a hyphenate – a writer, singer, dancer, actress and model.

Ylah Amore just released her new album #luvsoul. She performed her song “Heaven” for us!

You can learn more about her here.