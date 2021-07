All Indiana

All Indiana Artists: Anneliese & Ali Klausing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anneliese and Ali Klausing pull inspiration from many types of genres, but they call what they do “soul writing”.

The couple stopped by All Indiana to share their original song “Started Loving You”.

The pair also recently appeared on Quarantine Karaoke where thousands of viewers tuned in!

Click the video for the full interview and to hear them perform.