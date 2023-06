All Indiana Artists: Da Real L.O.C.

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Da Real L.O.C., an Indianapolis rap artist.

Da Real L.O.C. brought his time and talents to All Indiana today as we kick off Black Music Month.

Today he performed “Fallen Stars”. He says that he wants to share a message in all of his songs.

The message for “Fallen Stars” is inspired by gun violence and dedicated to the ones that have been lost because of it.