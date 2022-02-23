All Indiana

All Indiana Artists: Twelve and Dave Deft

by: Tierra Carpenter
Today’s All Indiana Artists Twelve and Dave Deft both started as solo rappers, but then they happened to collaborate on a single that was so successful that they teamed up again for a sizzling hip hop joint called “I’m Sorry, Not sorry.”

Now the two make up the thriving duo, Twelve and Dave Deft.

That song is getting a lot of buzz right now, and the two joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to perform it. 

Facebook: facebook.com/Twelve317

Facebook: facebook.com/davedeft

Twitter: @twelve317

Twitter: @davedeft317

Instagram:  @twelve_317

Instagram: @davedeft 

Music video: youtu.be/Hdx_7PuhePk

