All Indiana hosts learn to dance with The Jazz Kitchen

Austin Davis, the Latin Dance Instructor at The Jazz Kitchen, is set to add a touch of spice to the nights of Cody and April as he guides them through an exhilarating Latin dance lesson.

Recognizing the passion and energy that Latin dance brings, Davis aims to infuse the vibrant spirit of this dance form into the heart of Indianapolis.

As an expert in his field, Davis’s lessons are not just about learning the steps but also about immersing oneself in the pulsating rhythms and sensuality of Latin dance.

The Jazz Kitchen, renowned for its live music, jazz, and delectable dining options, provides the perfect backdrop for this dynamic experience.

Cody and April are in for a treat as they discover the spiciest way to heat up their nights in Indianapolis, guided by the rhythmic expertise of Austin Davis at The Jazz Kitchen.