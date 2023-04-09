‘All INdiana Politics’: Homeland Security leader discusses recovery from tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cleanup continues a week after what the governor says was the fourth-largest tornado outbreak in the state’s history.

Here’s the official tally from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security: Between 20 and 25 tornadoes confirmed so far, and five dead and 34 injured. More than 700 structures sustained some kind of damage, and 165 were destroyed.

The state Homeland Security talks with News 8 about what to expect for the recovery effort.

We’re now less than a month away from the municipal primaries.

News 8 has been introducing viewers to some of the candidates running for central Indiana’s top offices. The latest is Indianapolis mayor candidate Clif Marsiglio. He’s running in the Democratic primary.

Indiana’s best political team

The team of Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates unpack the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump, a federal lawsuit against the state, and more.