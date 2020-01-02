All Indiana’s Annessa Chumbley announces she’s expecting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “All Indiana” anchor Annessa Chumbley made a big announcement Thursday during the show — her and her husband Lance are expecting!

Chumbley made the announcement on air, surprising “All Indiana” co-anchor Phil Sanchez with the big news.

Annessa and Lance celebrated their wedding in October. She said they are looking forward to their new journey.

“My husband and I are so excited to announce that I am welcoming a new baby in August!” she said. “The best and most memorable things in life are often surprises, and I am excited to share this surprise journey with you. I have absolutely loved engaging with our viewers on All Indiana since the launch of our show….you all mean the world to me, and now I get to share this new little blessing with you. Here’s to a great 2020!”