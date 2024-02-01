All-Star Gospel Celebration 2024

The 17th annual All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC) is set to take place on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 7 p.m., hosted by NBA Veteran and former National Basketball Players Association VP, Maurice “Mo” Evans, alongside three-time NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs, and others.

The event, held at the Madam CJ Walker Theatre on 617 Indiana Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202, aims to pay tribute to NBA players, community leaders, and notable individuals who make a significant impact on the lives of others and their communities.

The honorees include NBA Players, NBA Legends, Hometown Heroes, and more. The celebration will feature stellar performances by Grammy® award-winning artists Maverick City’s Dante Bowe and Kelontae Gavin, along with Stellar Award-winning gospel saxophonist Angella Christie, and FOX’s ‘The Four’ winner, Evvie McKinney.

For additional details, interested individuals can visit www.allstargospelcelebration.com.