All the happenings in Vegas during the week of the Big Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers won’t be the only show in town when they face off in Las Vegas.

Vegas is the entertainment capitol of the world after all.

Sean McCalister is the co-host of the podcast “Vegas Revealed”.

He claims this could be the biggest Super Bowl of all-time, especially in terms of entertainment.

McCalister says not only will eyes be on Usher for the halftime show, but the likes of Kelly Clarkson also has her residency in Vegas happening that week.

If music isn’t your seen there are also plenty of parties happening, some of them even free.

Sean has called Las Vegas home since 2005 and has engrossed himself in every aspect of the Live Entertainment Capital of the World!

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Sean has established himself as a trusted voice in both local and national media.

His in-depth understanding of the Las Vegas community, coupled with his passion for storytelling, has allowed him to cover a wide range of topics, from entertainment and lifestyle to hard-hitting news stories.

In 2023, Sean was inducted to the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame.