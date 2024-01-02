Amateur pickleball tour heading to Westfield

Excitement is building in Indianapolis as the APP Tour makes its triumphant return for the inaugural event of the 2024 season – the APP U.S. Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open.

Taking place at the state-of-the-art Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, this tournament promises to be a showcase of top-tier pickleball talent.

Drawing participants from across the nation, the competition will feature the best college pickleball programs, with notable teams such as Butler, Indiana, Duke, Florida, Ole Miss, UCLA, and many others vying for supremacy on the courts.

Tom Webb will be joining us in the studio to provide an insider’s perspective and share insights into the thrilling matchups and storylines that are sure to unfold at this highly anticipated event, marking a significant moment for both pickleball enthusiasts and collegiate sports enthusiasts alike.